SUNeVision Celebrates Grand Opening of its Hyperscale Data Centre MEGA Gateway

Replicate success of Asia’s No. 1 connectivity hub MEGA-i and support high power-density demands
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 –SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (‘SUNeVision’, SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, celebrates an exciting milestone today with the grand opening of its hyperscale data centre MEGA Gateway located in Tsuen Wan, the seventh data centre on its portfolio. MEGA Gateway is the latest state-of-the-art addition to SUNeVision’s interconnected MEGA Campus, complementing MEGA-i’s world-leading position in connectivity. Featuring high power density and exceptional connectivity with robust high-performance fibre coverage, MEGA Gateway is built to support mission-critical IT workloads with its future-proof infrastructure. MEGA Gateway has achieved 65% pre-commitments from several major customers, with some customers having gained early access to the data centre facilities.