Hongkongers predict over 20 years of poor health in retirement highlighting need to plan for the future – Manulife Asia Care Survey
- Residents expect to retire at 63 and chronic or other health issues to set in at 64
- With the average life expectancy at 85, they possibly face over 20 years in retirement with poor health
- Hongkongers recognize importance of health planning but savings timeline is unrealistic
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Hongkongers live longer than most people in the world, but they expect their later years to be dogged by poor health, a period many think will start when they enter their early-to-mid sixties. These findings show there is a compelling need for people in Hong Kong to have a savings plan in place to help with the medical costs in later life.