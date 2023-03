Hongkongers predict over 20 years of poor health in retirement highlighting need to plan for the future – Manulife Asia Care Survey

Residents expect to retire at 63 and chronic or other health issues to set in at 64

With the average life expectancy at 85, they possibly face over 20 years in retirement with poor health

Hongkongers recognize importance of health planning but savings timeline is unrealistic

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Hongkongers live longer than most people in the world, but they expect their later years to be dogged by poor health, a period many think will start when they enter their early-to-mid sixties. These findings show there is a compelling need for people in Hong Kong to have a savings plan in place to help with the medical costs in later life.