Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation Partners with Industry Leaders to Offer Teen Girls Head Start on “CareerXploration”

Published: March 29, 2023

“JYCIF CareerXplorer” is set to engage, inspire, and activate teen girls through immersive, real-world work experiences

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Jobs in the digital age, and the skills and competencies required to fill them, are transforming at an unprecedented rate. Students who leave school with industry-valued experiences are more likely to pursue higher education and successfully navigate their career journeys, finds a recent study by researchers at Victoria University.

