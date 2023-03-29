Jennifer Yu Cheng Girls Impact Foundation Partners with Industry Leaders to Offer Teen Girls Head Start on “CareerXploration”

“JYCIF CareerXplorer” is set to engage, inspire, and activate teen girls through immersive, real-world work experiences
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Jobs in the digital age, and the skills and competencies required to fill them, are transforming at an unprecedented rate. Students who leave school with industry-valued experiences are more likely to pursue higher education and successfully navigate their career journeys, finds a recent study by researchers at Victoria University.