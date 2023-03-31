DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023 – Call for Entry
Showcase the Power of Asian Design on the Global StageOpen for International Submission on 1 April, Limited-Time 50% off Entry
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – With Asia’s growing influence in the international arena in various aspects, the Asian ways of design thinking and social betterment aspiration can inspire new and comprehensive solutions to global issues. The “DFA Design for Asia Awards” (DFA DFAA), with its focus on Asia, is one of the reputable international annual design events enabling global eminent design projects to propagate Asian values and perspectives. Its 2023 Edition will open for online submissions on 1 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time).