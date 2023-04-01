Hong Kong’s First Thai SELECT Carnival Lands in Lan Kwai Fong

Experience delightful F&B, entertainment, and cultural offerings from the tropical paradise in this one-day only street festival

Lan Kwai Fong Association has partnered with DITP present the first “Thai SELECT Carnival” which received full support from the Hong Kong-Thailand Business Council.



Group Photo

Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group (Left 2) Ms. Chanunpat Pisanapipong, Trade Commissioner and Consul, Executive Director of DITP Hong Kong (Left 3) Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong-Thailand Business Council (Right 3) Mr. Jonathan Zeman, CEO & Director of Lan Kwai Fong Group (Left 1) Mr. Edwin Chuang, Managing Director of Chuang’s Group (Right 2) Mr. Vathanyoo Kunapornsujarit, Deputy Thai Trade Commissioner & Consul (Right 1)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 April 2023 – As overseas tourists and large-scale events return to Hong Kong, Lan Kwai Fong has partnered with The Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Royal Thai Government (DITP) to present a sensational Thai cultural celebration unlike any other. During mid-April each year, families and friends gather around to celebrate Songkran (Thai New Year) by having water blessing ceremonies and paying gratitude to their elders. The inaugural Thai SELECT Carnival 2023 will transform the streets of Lan Kwai Fong into a mini Thailand for one day only on Saturday, 22 April.Photo Download:More Photo:The street festival will bring together over 30 curated Thai brands and a host of cultural awarding of certificates performances taking stage along Lan Kwai Fong and Wo On Lane. Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of the beloved tropical destination by immersing in various experiences spanning F&B (featuring fresh fruits and local delicacies), health and wellness, travel, local traditions, and more.One of Hong Kong’s most popular travel destinations, Thailand not only boasts tranquil beaches and magnificent temples and scenery. The country is widely known for its delicious cuisine and produce such as Thai Hom Mali Rice. To help Hong Kong people find Thai restaurants providing exceptional quality food, the DITP awards theto those that use original ingredients to offer an authentic taste of Thailand. Currently, there are 43 Thai SELECT restaurants in Hong Kong.Thailand is also well-known for the rich diversity of its rice varieties. To boost the confidence of local and international consumers and promote “Think Rice, Think Thailand”, the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government grants qualified rice products with the Thai Hom Mali Rice certificate. Look out for this green logo next time you’re shopping for rice!Mrs. Chanunpat Pisanapipong, Thai Trade Commissioner & Consul and Executive Director of DITP HK says, “Thailand is renowned as the ‘Kitchen of the World’ and our New Year is always a joyous affair. We’re excited to partner up with Lan Kwai Fong to showcase our foods and products from Thailand, and introduce the Thai SELECT certificate for Thai restaurants and Thai Hom Mali Rice logo to more people in Hong Kong.”Visitors of the Thai SELECT Carnival can learn more about the local culinary culture and treat their taste buds to gourmet tastings highlighted by the DITP. Indulge in mouth-watering Thai grub like chicken rice, papaya salad, and grilled satay skewers at the carnival’s dedicated F&B brands; and satisfy your sweet tooth with dessert staples such as mango sticky rice, coconut sago cake, and steamed pandan layer cake. Sip on Thai beer or crack open a fresh coconut to wash everything down. For those hankering for more, you can even bring home delicious snacks like dried mango, durian crisps, and rice crackers from different Thai brands available in Hong Kong.Besides the abundance of F&B offerings, the Thai SELECT Carnival also features a host of Thai brands highlighting various wellness and travel products and services. Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group says, “As Hong Kong’s leading cultural and entertainment destination, Lan Kwai Fong continues to bring innovative new experiences to locals and tourists. Thai SELECT Carnival is a truly unique cultural celebration as it brings together more than 30 Thai brands from F&B, health and wellness, and travel under one roof.”Learn more about Thailand’s state-of-the-art healthcare services with Bumrungrad International Hospital, which is ranked by Newsweek as Thailand’s best hospital in 2021. Browse natural balms and bug sprays formulated with herbal extracts and plant oils at Green Herb. If you’re planning a tropical getaway to Phuket, take the opportunity to book the special accommodation packages offered at the carnival. Andara Resort and Villas offers discerning travellers a home away from home on a luscious hillside above powdery stretches of sand; while Aquella Golf and Country Club takes their guests to a whole new level of tranquillity overlooking the unspoiled Andaman Sea coastline.To bring the Thai SELECT Carnival to life, Lan Kwai Fong will deliver an exciting line-up of cultural performances and activities throughout the day. Visitors to the carnival will experience the unique culture of Thailand through traditional song and dance performances, Muay Thai demonstrations, parades and much more. The highlight of the programming will surely be the water blessing ceremony, an ancient Songkran (Thai New Year) tradition that brings good luck and fortune to everyone around. Carnival goers can also look forward to the Thai dress contest where participants will show off beautiful traditional clothing on the streets of Lan Kwai Fong.Hashtag: #LanKwaiFongAssociation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Department of International Trade Promotion

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is an organization under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government. Our mission is to promote Thai products, services, and trades with international markets.



DITP Hong Kong is one of the 63 DITP offices worldwide, carrying the same mission and objectives to facilitate commerce with potential partners. That is, DITP is working as a Trade ambassador under the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, and is responsible for all trade, investment, and economic matters in HKSAR and Macau SAR. So whenever you THINK OF THAI TRADE, PLEASE THINK OF DITP HONG KONG.



DITP Website: www.ditp.go.th



DITP Facebook: www.facebook.com/ditphongkong



DITP Instagram: www.instagram.com/ditphk





About Lan Kwai Fong Association

Established in 1990, Lan Kwai Fong Association (LKFA) is a non-profit making organization that groups together over 100 restaurants, bars, clubs, shops, and businesses in the area to create a unified community for customers and corporations seeking to reach the lucrative market. LKFA aims to promote the unique Lan Kwai Fong culture and charm to locals and the world. Sponsorship raised from various organizations would be used as marketing expenses to hold regular activities, including the Lan Kwai Fong Beer and Music Fest, the Lan Kwai Fong Carnival, etc. The Association also puts on decorations during festivities, such as Halloween, Christmas, etc, to give further prominence to the society’s branding advantage.



In 2013, Lan Kwai Fong was selected as the most romantic place in Hong Kong in a survey conducted by SCMP. In 2014, CNN has listed Lan Kwai Fong as one of the ten things that Hong Kong does better than the others.



Lan Kwai Fong’s Website