Car bomb blast shakes Syria’s capital Damascus suburb

DAMASCUS: A rare car bomb explosion rocked Damascus on Sunday night, causing no casualties, report said. The affluent suburb of Mezze, where the blast occurred, has largely been spared from violence in recent years.

The Syrian capital is one of the few areas in the country that has remained relatively calm.

According to police sources quoted by the official Syrian media, the explosive device was detonated in a civilian vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. The flames spread to two other vehicles parked nearby.

The blast occurred near a popular restaurant and a busy roundabout, according to witnesses. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, and it is unclear if it was targeted at a particular individual.

Mezze is home to a number of senior government and security officials, as well as the United Nations and several embassies. On February 27, a Syrian officer involved in developing weapons was killed in a car bombing in the Damascus countryside, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

