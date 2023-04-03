Experience the Charm and Comfort of Kyoto with the Grand Opening of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi.
KYOTO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 3 April 2023 – Travelodge Hotels Asia Co., Ltd. has recently unveiled its newest addition to its portfolio, “Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi” (located in Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture, and managed by General Manager Masaki Takamoto), which officially opened on March 15, 2023. Since its launch, the hotel has been highly praised by international customers from Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond, who find the familiar brand reassuring and comforting. The hotel’s location in Kawaramachi, known for its famous tourist attractions like Yasaka Shrine, Fushimi Shrine, Kiyomizu Temple, and Kyoto Imperial Palace, makes it a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers. With numerous bus and subway stations nearby, it serves as a convenient transportation hub to explore the city. Plus, it has excellent access to JR Kyoto Station, Itami Airport, and Kansai Airport, making it an ideal choice for all travellers.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook