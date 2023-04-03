Raja Jahangir Anwar takes charge as new DG of PFA

LAHORE: Raja Jahangir Anwar has assumed the role of Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), becoming the ninth person to hold the position.

Anwar has held a number of key positions in Punjab before his appointment as DG PFA, including Chairman of the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation, Commissioner Bahawalpur, Secretary of Information of Punjab, and head of the Directorate General Public Relations.

Anwar has extensive experience in administration and public relations, and he has already set out his goals for the PFA. In particular, he has promised to eliminate the adulteration mafia during Ramadan, with special teams from the authority being active day and night in the field.

The new director general is determined to bring improvements to the food industry, with a focus on providing quality food to the people of Punjab. He has also pledged to increase public awareness and facilitate the food business through the use of modern technology. Raja Jahangir Anwar’s appointment is seen as a positive step in the fight against food adulteration and ensuring food safety in the region.

