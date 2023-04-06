DC Lahore Enforces Govt. Rates, Imposes Fines on Rule Violators in Fruit and Vegetable Market

LAHORE: DC Lahore Rafia Haidar paid a surprise visit to Badami Bagh Sabzi and Fruit Mandi on Thursday to ensure the implementation of government rates and control high prices.

During the visit, the quality of fruits and vegetables was checked, and the onion auction was reviewed. DC Lahore Rafia Haidar emphasized that the district administration is committed to enforcing government rates and monitoring the performance of Price Control Magistrates.

Since the beginning of the holy month, over 239,841 points have been checked, and fines have been imposed at 8849 locations across the district for violating rules. More than 2225 cases were registered against shopkeepers, and 1334 shopkeepers were apprehended for selling essential commodities at high rates. Yesterday, fines were imposed on 977 points for violating rules, and 27 shopkeepers were registered.

DC Lahore urged all Price Control Magistrates and authorities to take strict actions against profiteers and ensure that no negligence is tolerated in the sale of essential commodities at high prices. She also instructed Price Control Magistrates to keep a close eye on special critical markets besides regular teams. DC Lahore Rafia Haidar assured the public that the district administration is committed to providing all possible facilities to the people.

