NASDAQ-listed wealth and health firm, AGBA Group Holding Limited to acquire Sony Life Financial Advisers Pte Ltd in Singapore
- AGBA Group signs agreement to acquire Sony Life Financial Advisers Pte Ltd in Singapore
- Acquisition is a key milestone for AGBA’s business and expansion beyond the Greater Bay Area into Southeast Asia
HONG KONG and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 April 2023 – NASDAQ-listed AGBA Group Holding Limited “AGBA” announced that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement, dated 5 April 2023, to acquire Sony Life Financial Advisers Pte Ltd, a duly licensed financial adviser and insurance broker in Singapore. AGBA, together with its subsidiary, the “AGBA Group”, is a leading one-stop financial supermarket headquartered in Hong Kong.