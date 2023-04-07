PFA organizes awareness walk on World Health Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated World Health Day with an awareness walk under the theme “Health for All” starting from PFA Headquarters and concluding at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai underpass on Canal Road.

Led by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, a large number of Additional Director Generals, Directors and staff participated in the walk to raise awareness and draw attention to health issues.

During the event, Raja Jahangir stated that PFA’s nutrition teams are providing daily awareness on social media regarding healthy food. He emphasized that a balanced and safe diet is essential to maintain a healthy life.

He also mentioned that special teams have been formed to ensure the provision of healthy food for people on the occasion of Eid, and that significant improvements in food quality will be noticeable in the next three months.

As directed by the Punjab government, special inspections of milk and yogurt points will be conducted during Ramadan. Raja Jahangir urged people to join hands with PFA against the adulteration mafia to eliminate their illegal businesses from Punjab.

Furthermore, Raja Jahangir appealed to the public to adopt a simple and healthy lifestyle and to exercise regularly. He also encouraged people to read the labels before purchasing any foodstuff.

Throughout the day, PFA food safety teams have been performing their duties in the field without discrimination to ensure the quality of milk, dairy products, meat, pulses, snacks, beverages and other food items.

