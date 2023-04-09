DC Lahore Rafia Haider warns officers for slackness in dengue campaign

LAHORE: DC Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the performance of dengue workers and expressed dissatisfaction over the poor response to reported cases and indoor larva detection. Out of 1452 indoor larva detections, only 36 outdoor dengue larvae were reported.

During the meeting, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs and representatives of other departments, DC Lahore Rafia Haider warned the concerned authorities and staff against any negligence in the dengue campaign. She directed all Assistant Commissioners and DDHOs to remain in the field and inspect the performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

She disclosed that in 2023, 18 cases of dengue were reported while 1452 indoor and only 36 outdoor dengue larvae were detected. DC Lahore Rafia Haider expressed her disappointment that despite the reported dengue patients, there were zero outdoor larva reported in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Samanabad town, Shalimar, Ravi Zone and Data Ganj Bakash town. She further added that in Gulberg 2, Cantt 4 and Nishter town, only a few outdoor larvae were reported.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider sternly warned the concerned officers and staff that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the dengue campaign. She emphasized that those who submit only paper reports and play with the lives of citizens would not be tolerated. She strongly denied that the report of all good is not acceptable due to continuous rains in the city and reports of dengue patients.

