PFA conducts operation to combat adulteration mafia and substandard eateries

Punjab Food Authority
Published: April 9, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its efforts to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food during Ramadan by carrying out inspections against adulteration mafia and substandard food points. The food safety teams conducted inspections of over 100 food points, including hotels, production units, dairy shops, general stores, and restaurants.

The PFA took action against the food business operators (FBOs) who did not follow proper measures to control insects, used substandard ingredients in food, and failed to maintain proper hygiene conditions. They were also penalized for not presenting the necessary records to the raiding teams, and for not having medical certificates for their workers.

As a result of the operation, the production of two food points was stopped, 18 FBOs were fined heavily, and warning notices were served to 82 eateries. Additionally, 3,050 liters of substandard milk was discarded by the PFA.

The PFA urged the public to help identify counterfeiting mafia and to report any violations of food safety issues, adulteration mafia, and unhygienic food points to the 1223 helpline number of PFA or through its social media accounts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply