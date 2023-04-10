Aesthetics Lab powered by Tibbi: Personalizing Aesthetic Experiences through Artificial Intelligence

LAHORE: Aesthetics Lab, a new medical aesthetics provider, is changing the way patients experience aesthetics through the power of AI technology. With a mission to provide transparency, personalization, and empathic patient handling, Aesthetics Lab is helping patients make wise decisions and achieve world-class aesthetic experiences.

Founded by two doctors and a serial entrepreneur, Aesthetics Lab leverages deep tech and Korean medical expertise to empower patients. With two clinics already functional in Lahore, Pakistan, the co-founders are optimistic about aesthetics potential and have set their sights on global expansion.

“One, we want to make sure people have the information they need to make the best treatment decisions. Two, we want to be the best at what we do, and this means mapping patient needs and preferences into a highly responsive and intelligent AI technology that we believe will launch us into a new era of aesthetic medicine,” says Dr Hamza Tauqeer, Co-Founder and CEO.

Aesthetics Lab’s approach is different from other aesthetics providers that recommend every treatment under the sun at exorbitant prices without properly analyzing patient history and skin needs. Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sarah Alam states that understanding patient fears and problem areas is crucial to their approach: “Ours is more than just a less is more approach. That applies too, but our focus is on owning the patient rather than the treatment.”

Aesthetics Lab offers non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures involving cleansing, chemical peels, toning, laser and injectables for face, hair and body. Non-invasive treatment options are gaining popularity as they not only deliver results equal to invasive procedures but also have less side effects and reduced recovery periods.

On a fast trajectory to realize its vision, Aesthetics Lab is working with a Korean research & development lab based in Seoul, South Korea to stay ahead in the race. “Our story is attracting a lot of interest in funding circles – I believe with the way strengths are distributed within the team, we are positioned to add unique value,” says Co-Founder and COO, Raja Ahmed Shuja.

