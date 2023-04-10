DC Lahore Rafia Haider reviews dengue team’s field performance amid looming danger

LAHORE: DC Lahore Rafia Haider recently visited various areas in Lahore, including Lawrence Road, Shadman, Achhra, and Model Town, to inspect the performance of the dengue teams working in the field. During her visit, she directly interacted with local residents to gather feedback on the dengue situation in their respective areas.

Haider stressed the importance of outdoor larvae checking and directed the dengue teams to give it special attention. She disclosed that a total of 393,996 outdoor places and 2,595,404 containers have been checked, and only 36 outdoor locations were found with larvae. She also emphasized the need to clear dengue hotspots as soon as possible to control the situation, especially after rains.

Rafia Haider’s visit came amid the looming danger of dengue in the city, and she urged the dengue teams to continue their efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

