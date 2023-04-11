NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-based Edge and Private 5G Network Solutions to Enterprises

Regulation Asia announced the winners for its 3rd annual Awards for Excellence 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 December 2020 – GBG (AIM: GBG), the global technology

specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity verification and

location data intelligence, has won Best Solution in Fraud Monitoring &

Detection in the 3rd Regulation

Asia Awards for Excellence 2020 in an online ceremony on 15

December, 2020.

Fraud is an ever-present danger

to financial institutions and their customers, and regulators have taken

notice. In most jurisdictions, financial institutions are required to meet strict

regulatory requirements around technology risk management, outsourcing and

cybersecurity, designed to prevent fraud and other types of financial crime.

Yet, this is rarely enough in the absence of adequate tools to detect, prevent,

and shut out bad actors.

Founded 31 years ago, GBG

provides financial institutions with end-to-end fraud and compliance management

capabilities, using advanced behavioral analytics, collective data intelligence

integrating mobile, IP, email, social, cyber and device, machine learning,

cognitive decisioning, and workflow automation to identify anomalies and detect

fraud. GBG serves more than 20,000 organisations worldwide — including top-tier

banks in Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia — helping

them validate and verify the identities and locations of customers, detect

suspicious behaviour, manage regulatory obligations, and most importantly,

prevent fraud before it occurs.

One of its customers in

Southeast Asia include AmBank, the 6th largest bank

in Malaysia, who had selected GBG

for its sophisticated fraud and cyber transaction and monitoring solution. With

the solution, organisations can effectively leverage advanced behavioral

analysis, continuous session monitoring and device fingerprinting to detect

fraud at the point of origin in

real time, with automated alert and action to stop fraudulent payments across

all channels.

Dev Dhiman, APAC Managing Director

of GBG, commented. “We are thankful to be recognised by

Regulation Asia as the industry leader in fraud monitoring and detection

solutions. We operate in a space where consumers’ and organisations’

hard-earned savings are constantly at risk to financial crimes, where missteps

can lead to brand and reputational damage, and where new regulations and

policies transform how financial institutions engage and transact. As a global

technology provider of fraud and compliance solutions, we see it as our responsibility

to continuously innovate to stay ahead of bad actors. Today, our fraud engine can

readily assimilate collective intelligence and AI analytics from IP, mobile,

device, email, social, location and cyber to enhance fraud detection and

prevention in a digital-first world, and this provides our customers with the

benefit of a safer and scalable digital environment in real time. We are

grateful to have our customers trusting GBG to protect their businesses and

customers, and we will continue to work hard in our next-gen product roadmap.”

GBG’s

solution monitors all online web traffic for cyber threats, including

non-monetary online banking events, and provides financial institutions with

the ability to detect man-in-the-middle attacks, transaction fraud, phishing

attacks, compromise of application systems and information, social engineering

attacks, first and third party fraud, bot attacks and emulators, and trojans

and malware.

“GBG

has what could be the most effective product offering in the fraud detection

and monitoring space,” remarked one judge on the awards panel. “Their

end-to-end solution is powerful and integrates with key corporate functions to

produce the output required. GBG also has business and support teams stationed in

key client jurisdictions, who are well versed with local regulatory

requirements. This is likely one of the keys to their continued success.”

For

About the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020

The Regulation Asia Awards

for Excellence recognises financial institutions, technology companies,

legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that have helped meet

the challenges of the ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory

landscape in Asia Pacific. Each year, submissions are diligently evaluated and award

winners selected by a panel of industry experts serving as judges.





About GBG:

GBG offers a range of solutions that help

organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their

customers.

Our market-leading technology, data and expertise

help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and

establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with

their customers online.

Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team

members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70

countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide

digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to

Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands.

