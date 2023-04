Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital: EW-DP

The 5th generation of Sennheiser’s popular wireless microphone systems for camera use is here

WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 –“On set time is the most valuable asset,” says Tobias von Allwörden, head of Sennheiser’s Audio for Video portfolio. “Therefore, we designed EW-DP such that it is intuitive and fast to set up and helps you to troubleshoot your system. EW-DP provides the reliability and consistency that you need in stressful filming situations and time-sensitive working scenarios.”