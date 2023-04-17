Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital: EW-DP
The 5th generation of Sennheiser’s popular wireless microphone systems for camera use is hereWEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 – At NAB, Sennheiser launches its 5th generation of Evolution Wireless systems for filmmaking and video applications. Purpose-built for content creators, filmmakers, and broadcasters, EW-DP is a fully digital UHF wireless microphone system with a new portable design and unmatched audio quality. At its heart is a compact, intelligent receiver that helps even novice users set up their audio with ease. The EW-DP EK receiver features an innovative magnetic stacking system, and can be conveniently controlled remotely via the Smart Assist app.
“On set time is the most valuable asset,” says Tobias von Allwörden, head of Sennheiser’s Audio for Video portfolio. “Therefore, we designed EW-DP such that it is intuitive and fast to set up and helps you to troubleshoot your system. EW-DP provides the reliability and consistency that you need in stressful filming situations and time-sensitive working scenarios.”