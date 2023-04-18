Hemophilia Patient Welfare Society® Honors Exceptional Parents on World Hemophilia Day

The Hemophilia Patient Welfare Society® [HPWS] hosted its annual event in collaboration with the World Federation of Hemophilia on the occasion of World Hemophilia Day. The event took place at the Shalimar Tower Hotel and was aimed at honoring parents who have shown exceptional dedication and commitment toward their hemophilic children, as well as interacting with patients.

Members of the Medical Advisory Board of the Hemophilia Patient Welfare Society were in attendance to share their valuable views and experiences, providing a unique opportunity for all attendees to learn and get inspired by their expertise. The event was an excellent platform for healthcare professionals, parents, and patients to come together and exchange ideas on how to provide better care for hemophilic patients.

At the event, an honorary shield was presented to Dr. A.S Chughtai by Dr. Shahla Tariq Sohail, Patron and Medical Director of the Hemophilia Patient Welfare Society. The award-winning parents were also recognized and applauded for their exceptional dedication and commitment to their hemophilic children. Their efforts are an inspiration to all of us and demonstrate the importance of family support in the care of patients with hemophilia.

In her speech, Dr. Shahla Tariq Sohail stated, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the award-winning parents who have shown exceptional dedication and commitment toward their hemophilic children. Your efforts are an inspiration to us all and demonstrate the importance of family support in the care of patients with hemophilia.”

The Hemophilia Patient Welfare Society is committed to providing support and care to hemophilic patients and their families. The organization provides education, advocacy, and resources to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION