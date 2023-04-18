Hong Kong Baptist University-led team discovers new box jellyfish species in Mai Po Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 April 2023 – A Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU)-led team has discovered a new species of box jellyfish in the Mai Po Nature Reserve in Hong Kong. The new jellyfish species, which belongs to the family Tripedaliidae, was named Tripedalia maipoensis by the research team. It is the first discovery of a new box jellyfish species from the waters of China. The discovery also adds a fourth species to the Tripedaliidae family.