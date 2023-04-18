PFA continues Eid special inspection drive

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its special inspection drive for Eid in the provincial metropolis, stopped the production of a bakery and penalized two eateries besides discarding 3,100 litres of impure milk.

The authority inspected 79 bakeries and 120 milk carrier vehicles in a daylong operation. This was informed by a PFA spokesperson on Tuesday.

He said that the authority stopped the production of a famous bakery due to selling expired cakes and drinks. Apart from that, the raiding also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority.

Further, the provincial food regulatory body imposed hefty fines on two food outlets due to an unhygienic working environment.

Meanwhile, dairy safety teams examined 120 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 239,000 litres of milk in different areas of Lahore that supplied to bakeries. He said that 3,100 litres of substandard milk were disposed of after the checked milk samples did not conform to the standards and rules set by the food regulator.

He said the teams are continuously working in the field across the province under the Eid special checking task. The lack of quality in food items commonly used on Eid will not be tolerated by PFA, the spokesperson said.

