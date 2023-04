A-list speakers from Animoca Brands, Hex Trust, Alchemy Pay, NFTScan, BuilderDAO, Desyn Protocol, GBV Capital, Blockchain Academy Group, and more predict a boom in consumer-facing applications.

HONG KONG SAR – News Direct – 19 April 2023 – Bing Ventures , a pioneering VC firm in Asia that backs entrepreneurs and early-stage startups in Web3 and blockchain, concluded its side event entitled “Web3 Reimagined” at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 on April 14.