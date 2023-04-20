Ariston’s Launches WI-FI Electric Storage Heaters with Voice Control, and Electric Instant Electric Heaters with Slimmer and Sleeker Designs to Fit Singaporean Homes

These new water heaters were showcased at Ariston 2023 Product Launch in Singapore for the first time, and will be available in stores from May 2023.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 –Once again, Ariston remains the first and only brand in Singapore to introduce a full new range of WI-FI electric storage water heaters, now with voice control functions. The new range is integrated with the main smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to conveniently connect users with their smart water heater. Users can now easily turn on/off their water heater, adjust water temperature and receive information about current temperature via voice commands.