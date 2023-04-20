Ariston’s Launches WI-FI Electric Storage Heaters with Voice Control, and Electric Instant Electric Heaters with Slimmer and Sleeker Designs to Fit Singaporean Homes

Published: April 20, 2023

These new water heaters were showcased at Ariston 2023 Product Launch in Singapore for the first time, and will be available in stores from May 2023.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – Once again, Ariston remains the first and only brand in Singapore to introduce a full new range of WI-FI electric storage water heaters, now with voice control functions. The new range is integrated with the main smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to conveniently connect users with their smart water heater. Users can now easily turn on/off their water heater, adjust water temperature and receive information about current temperature via voice commands.

