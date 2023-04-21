Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

Uniswap OKB Lido DAO Aptos

Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)



Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/33 in Q1 2023

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 7×24

Website

https://ix-index.com/



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index





Crypto

90-day-average-volume *

90-day-average- Market Cap

Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$25,449,278,424

$438,829,053,191

42.52%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$8,278,216,577

$193,453,028,055

61.26%

35.99%

3

XRP

$1,184,409,602

$19,974,181,780

63.20%

4.53%

4

Cardano

$376,012,796

$12,200,894,622

64.38%

2.15%

5

Dogecoin

$507,613,579

$10,661,852,583

65.41%

1.69%

6

Polygon

$555,379,442

$9,781,509,059

66.36%

1.63%

7

Solana

$762,840,531

$7,909,860,525

67.13%

1.30%

8

Polkadot

$267,031,377

$7,065,956,841

67.81%

1.18%

9

Litecoin

$623,192,729

$6,384,261,984

68.43%

1.06%

10

Shiba Inu

$336,780,400

$6,289,083,980

69.04%

1.02%

11

TRON

$290,209,474

$5,808,250,850

69.60%

0.97%

12

Avalanche

$320,901,066

$5,437,629,995

70.13%

0.92%

13

Uniswap

$106,701,142

$4,696,747,713

70.58%

0.56%

14

Cosmos

$ 178,249,536

$3,577,066,236

70.93%

0.52%

15

Chainlink

$332,151,294

$3,519,135,089

71.27%

0.61%

16

Monero

$86,824,707

$2,909,649,815

71.55%

0.47%

17

Ethereum Classic

$229,114,398

$2,893,276,920

71.83%

0.47%

18

Toncoin

$36,876,552

$2,822,045,513

72.11%

0.42%

19

OKB

$41,845,933

$2,456,648,800

72.35%

0.41%

20

Bitcoin Cash

$197,874,418

$2,420,803,260

72.58%

0.38%

21

Stellar

$71,560,157

$2,293,572,926

72.80%

0.46%

22

Filecoin

$344,525,649

$2,106,765,711

73.01%

0.37%

23

Lido DAO

$199,339,378

$1,955,976,952

73.20%

0.33%

24

Aptos

$639,057,286

$1,904,359,727

73.38%

0.32%

25

NEAR Protocol

$149,103,191

$1,824,771,134

73.56%

0.27%

26

ApeCoin

$152,483,756

$1,802,620,873

73.73%

0.25%

27

Hedera

$55,083,160

$1,730,967,976

73.90%

0.32%

28

VeChain

$62,651,515

$1,670,498,435

74.06%

0.27%

29

Algorand

$84,954,473

$1,659,311,895

74.22%

0.26%

30

Quant

$30,794,376

$1,575,121,607

74.37%

0.25%

31

Internet Computer

$49,136,148

$1,554,898,198

74.53%

0.25%

32

EOS

$160,954,071

$1,169,374,727

74.64%

0.21%

33

Flow

$68,239,569

$1,066,918,980

74.74%

0.16%



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes





Index Constituents

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20%

46.40%

10.00%

36.46%

–

–

2

Ethereum

20%

29.52%

10.00%

23.20%

10.00%

36.46%

3

XRP

20%

10.47%

10.00%

8.23%

10.00%

23.20%

4

Cardano

20%

7.21%

10.00%

5.66%

10.00%

8.23%

5

Dogecoin

20%

6.40%

10.00%

5.03%

10.00%

5.66%

6

Polygon

–

–

10.00%

4.93%

10.00%

5.03%

7

Solana

–

–

10.00%

4.41%

10.00%

4.93%

8

Polkadot

–

–

10.00%

4.19%

10.00%

4.41%

9

Litecoin

–

–

10.00%

3.98%

10.00%

4.19%

10

Shiba Inu

–

–

10.00%

3.91%

10.00%

3.98%

11

TRON

–

–

–

–

10.00%

3.91%



ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

.IXEI1



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2023quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”), ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ As of 31 March 2023* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market CapReal time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.The vendor tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com Hashtag: #ixCryptoIndex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7×24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.



Website: