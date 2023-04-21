Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

Published: April 21, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2023

1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:

Additions
  1. Uniswap
  2. OKB
  3. Lido DAO
  4. Aptos

Deletion
  1. MultiversX
  2. Chiliz
  3. Tezos
  4. Chain

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”), ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions
  1. Litecoin

Deletion
  1. TRON

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.

2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges
  1. Binance
  2. Hotcoin Global
  3. Upbit
  4. Coinbase Exchange
  5. OKX
  6. Bitrue
  7. LBank
  8. MEXC
  9. HitBTC
  10. FMFW.io

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe
All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
Selection Criteria
Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
Number of Constituents
Variable/33 in Q1 2023
Launch Date
12th December 2018
Base Date
3rd December 2018
Base Value
1,000
Reconstitution Rule
If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
Weighting Methodology
Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
Currency
US Dollar
Dissemination
Every 5 seconds for 7×24
Website
https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index


Crypto
90-day-average-volume *
90-day-average- Market Cap
Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
1
Bitcoin
$25,449,278,424
$438,829,053,191
42.52%
40.00%
2
Ethereum
$8,278,216,577
$193,453,028,055
61.26%
35.99%
3
XRP
$1,184,409,602
$19,974,181,780
63.20%
4.53%
4
Cardano
$376,012,796
$12,200,894,622
64.38%
2.15%
5
Dogecoin
$507,613,579
$10,661,852,583
65.41%
1.69%
6
Polygon
$555,379,442
$9,781,509,059
66.36%
1.63%
7
Solana
$762,840,531
$7,909,860,525
67.13%
1.30%
8
Polkadot
$267,031,377
$7,065,956,841
67.81%
1.18%
9
Litecoin
$623,192,729
$6,384,261,984
68.43%
1.06%
10
Shiba Inu
$336,780,400
$6,289,083,980
69.04%
1.02%
11
TRON
$290,209,474
$5,808,250,850
69.60%
0.97%
12
Avalanche
$320,901,066
$5,437,629,995
70.13%
0.92%
13
Uniswap
$106,701,142
$4,696,747,713
70.58%
0.56%
14
Cosmos
$ 178,249,536
$3,577,066,236
70.93%
0.52%
15
Chainlink
$332,151,294
$3,519,135,089
71.27%
0.61%
16
Monero
$86,824,707
$2,909,649,815
71.55%
0.47%
17
Ethereum Classic
$229,114,398
$2,893,276,920
71.83%
0.47%
18
Toncoin
$36,876,552
$2,822,045,513
72.11%
0.42%
19
OKB
$41,845,933
$2,456,648,800
72.35%
0.41%
20
Bitcoin Cash
$197,874,418
$2,420,803,260
72.58%
0.38%
21
Stellar
$71,560,157
$2,293,572,926
72.80%
0.46%
22
Filecoin
$344,525,649
$2,106,765,711
73.01%
0.37%
23
Lido DAO
$199,339,378
$1,955,976,952
73.20%
0.33%
24
Aptos
$639,057,286
$1,904,359,727
73.38%
0.32%
25
NEAR Protocol
$149,103,191
$1,824,771,134
73.56%
0.27%
26
ApeCoin
$152,483,756
$1,802,620,873
73.73%
0.25%
27
Hedera
$55,083,160
$1,730,967,976
73.90%
0.32%
28
VeChain
$62,651,515
$1,670,498,435
74.06%
0.27%
29
Algorand
$84,954,473
$1,659,311,895
74.22%
0.26%
30
Quant
$30,794,376
$1,575,121,607
74.37%
0.25%
31
Internet Computer
$49,136,148
$1,554,898,198
74.53%
0.25%
32
EOS
$160,954,071
$1,169,374,727
74.64%
0.21%
33
Flow
$68,239,569
$1,066,918,980
74.74%
0.16%

As of 31 March 2023

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap
Selection of index constitiuents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes


Index Constituents
ixCrypto 5 EW Index
ixCrypto 5 SR Index
ixCrypto 10 EW Index
ixCrypto 10 SR Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index
1
Bitcoin
20%
46.40%
10.00%
36.46%


2
Ethereum
20%
29.52%
10.00%
23.20%
10.00%
36.46%
3
XRP
20%
10.47%
10.00%
8.23%
10.00%
23.20%
4
Cardano
20%
7.21%
10.00%
5.66%
10.00%
8.23%
5
Dogecoin
20%
6.40%
10.00%
5.03%
10.00%
5.66%
6
Polygon


10.00%
4.93%
10.00%
5.03%
7
Solana


10.00%
4.41%
10.00%
4.93%
8
Polkadot


10.00%
4.19%
10.00%
4.41%
9
Litecoin


10.00%
3.98%
10.00%
4.19%
10
Shiba Inu


10.00%
3.91%
10.00%
3.98%
11
TRON




10.00%
3.91%

Appendix 4

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:
Index Name
Bloomberg Ticker
Reuters Ticker
ixCrypto Index
IXCI
.IXCI
ixBitcoin Index
IXCBI
.IXBI1
ixEthereum Index
IXCEI
.IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com.

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7×24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.

Website:

