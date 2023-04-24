Fortune Insight enters agreement with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited, strengthening its newly integrated platform for global and Asia, especially Japan, market, and life content

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 April 2023 – Fortune Insight, a Hong Kong-based FinTech company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited, to offer selected Nikkei Asia content to Fortune Insight customers.Nikkei Asia is Japan and Asia’s definitive source of trusted news and information to help people make decisions and know the latest situation in Japan and Asia market. This new agreement will offer Fortune Insight customers access to a selection of Nikkei Asia’s uniquely trusted content throughwebsite and mobile app.“As one of the top financial news websites in Hong Kong, Fortune Insight applies AI and big data technology to instantly provide the public with daily first-hand financial news synchronizing the pulse of world markets. Our partnership with Nikkei Asia, adding with Fortune Insight’s group of professional investment and financial columnists, will bring readers faster and more practical financial and cultural content,” said Nathan Tsang, CTO of Fortune Insight. “We are very pleased to be able to reach this strategic collaboration with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited.”“We are delighted to collaborate with Fortune Insight, a fast-growing business news organization committed to high quality journalism. Like Fortune Insight, Nikkei Asia prides itself for timely, on the ground news reports and in-depth analysis with an Asian perspective. We are confident that together, we can provide a wealth of useful information that will enrich our readers’ business activities across the globe.” Said Nozomu Kitadai, Managing Director of Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited.Fortune Insight partners with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited by launching a newscheme, which will provide a paid subscription service with an annual fee of HK$600. Subscribers can enjoy full access to English language online content provided by Nikkei Asia. In addition,subscribers also enjoy 7-Day Free All Access across all columns on Fortune Insight Prime (which is valued at HK$7,900).subscribers will also enjoy a series of exclusive offers provided by Fortune Insight. Interested parties may refer to the latest updates onWebsite.Hashtag: #FortuneInsight #Nikkei

About Nikkei Asia

Nikkei Asia brings you news and insights on the region’s most influential companies, and comprehensive coverage of business, economy, markets, technology, politics, and trends – all from a uniquely Asian perspective. Nikkei Asia is published by Nikkei Inc.



For more than 145 years, Nikkei has been providing unparalleled coverage of Japan’s economy, industries and markets. The group’s business portfolio includes publishing, broadcasting and the Nikkei 225 stock index. Its flagship media, The Nikkei, has a circulation of approximately 2.5 million. With 37 bases globally and 1500 journalists, Nikkei is ideally positioned to provide Asian news and analysis to a global audience.



The Financial Times (FT), the global business newspaper, joined the Nikkei Group in 2015. As content partners, the Nikkei Asia and the FT share selected articles with their respective audiences and collaborate on joint editorial projects.



About Fortune Insight

A FinTech and financial information media platform based in Hong Kong, Fortune Insight provides readers with the latest news headlines, features, and market analysis by applying its own in-house AI and big data system. In 2020, the platform launched Fortune Insight Prime cooperating with more than 40 financial writers and analysts in Hong Kong to produce a series of financial columns and podcasts. Fortune Insight Prime mobile app was launched in early 2022. In May, Fortune Insight officially partners with Dow Jones & Company.