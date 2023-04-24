Take the Magic Everywhere You Go with 7-Eleven’s All-New Disney 100th Anniversary Collectible Series of 8 Portable 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets Featuring Beloved Disney and Pixar Characters
The “3-in-1 Match & Go Set” comes in two different designs: the “Eco Tote Set” and the “Zip-Up Pouch Set.” Each set comprises three unique items with different shapes, designs, and functions, together with a high-quality carabiner clip for easy attachment.
The “Eco Tote Set” includes a cute head-shaped pouch, an eco-friendly shopping bag, a card holder and a carabiner clip. The pouch features one of four beloved characters – Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, or Edna Mode – and the shopping bag and special Disney 100th Anniversary cardholder are both decorated with fun Disney character patterns.
The “Zip-Up Pouch Set” is a treat for any Disney fan, comprising an endearing head-shaped pouch, a zip-up pouch, a lightweight card holder and a carabiner clip. The head-shaped pouch features the likes of Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso, or Alien, while the rectangular zip-up pouch sports a vibrant design created with an array of cartoon characters. The Disney 100th Anniversary Special Edition card holder is a fashion must-have and highly collectible, showcasing a silver cartoon character silhouette and the “Disney100” logo. These cute yet practical accessories will be sure to add some style to your day!
The 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 26 April, so be sure to visit your nearest 7-Eleven to grab these limited-edition Disney 100th Anniversary collectibles and start your own magical journey with your favourite Disney characters!
3-in-1 Match & Go Set Product Details
3-in-1 Match & Go Set Individual Item Dimensions
3-in-1 Match & Go Set Collectible Programme details:
Stamp distribution details:
From 26 April (7am) to 6 June 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.
Redemption details:
From 26 April (7am) to 9 June 2023, customers can redeem one 3-in-1 Match & Go Set randomly with 8 stamps plus $50, or two 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets randomly with 12 stamps plus $88.
Exclusive yuu Member Offer 1 – 3-in-1 Match & Go Set Redemption:
Promotion period: 26 April (7am) to 6 June 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 26 April (7am) to 9 June 2023, yuu Members can redeem one 3-in-1 Match & Go Set randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $12.
Exclusive yuu Member Offer 2 – Limited Edition Special Set Pre-order:
yuu Members can pre-order one Special Limited Edition Set with 88,000 yuu Points and choose their favourite set. There is no need to collect stamps or worry about getting the same design twice. Simply use your yuu Points to collect the full series! Quantities are limited to 200 boxes per style (400 boxes in total). The pre-order period is from 26 April (12 noon) to 27 April 2023 (2 days in total). Pick-up period: 16 May (7am) to 22 May 2023. Each yuu Member can redeem a maximum of four box sets. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.
| 1 Match & Go Magical Set
Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets:
#1 Mickey Mouse Eco Tote Set
#2 Donald Duck Eco Tote Set
#7 Toy Story’s Lotso Zip-Up Pouch Set
#8 Toy Story’s Alien Zip-Up Pouch Set
| 1 Match & Go Wonders Set
Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets:
#3 Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley Eco Tote Set
#4 The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Set
#5 Chip ‘n Dale Zip-Up Pouch Set
#6 Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Set
For the Limited Edition Special Sets, customers can choose between the “Match & Go Magical Set” or the “Match & Go Wonders Set”. Each set contains four designated 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets. The “Match & Go Magical Set” contains the Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Eco-Tote Sets, and Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien Zip-Up Pouch Sets. The “Match & Go Wonders Set” contains the Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley and The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Sets, and Chip ‘n Dale and Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Sets.
3-in-1 Match & Go Set designs inside either box set cannot be selected.
This offer is applicable to 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong and Macau (excluding Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk).
* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.
