Rapid Physiocare Singapore Upgrades its Suite of Treatments with the Inclusion of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Therapy
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 April 2023 – Rapid Physiocare is breaking new ground in Singapore by launching its latest treatment offering: cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, introduced in reaction to the increasing concerns set by the rise in cardiac-related ailments in recent years. In light of the recent spike in cases where patients experience long covid symptoms such as pneumonia, persistent dry coughing and respiratory distress, this service can act as a significant preventive measure to reduce these symptoms. Rapid Physiocare believes that this addition will further its suite of services towards being more well rounded and comprehensive in different specialised aspects of treatments for its patients and reflect its commitment to a high standard of care.