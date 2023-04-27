Early Learning’s Fun Preschool Reduces Staff Turnover and Boosts Retention Rates
Local preschool’s creative strategies foster a positive work culture
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 – High staff turnover rate has always been a topic of concern in Singapore, especially more so in the early childhood education sector. One preschool, however, is bucking the trend of high turnover rates with its enviable staff retention numbers, with over 50% of its staff having served in the school for 10 years or longer.
