Undergrads from SP Jain’s Class of 2022 land international jobs
Students of this latest class secured job offers from Australia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, and the US.SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 – Australian business school, SP Jain School of Global Management, which has campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Mumbai, announced today the successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students – Class of 2022.
The graduating class has students securing job offers across nine countries: Australia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, and the USA. Australia emerged as the top international destination with 45% of the graduates who secured jobs opting to stay in Australia after the completion of their degree.
Top recruiters this season include global companies such as Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Australian Marketing Institute, State Bank of India, ClickedOn, Dell Technologies, and British American Tobacco. The marketing, finance, sales and business development fields accounted for a majority of the overall offers. The average starting salaries for this latest class range from AUD 55,000 to AUD 65,000 per annum.
Speaking of the success of the Class of 2022, Dr Vaidyanathan “Vaidy” Jayaraman, Dean – Undergraduate Programs at SP Jain said – “I am immensely proud of our BBA 2022 graduates for their remarkable achievements in securing job offers at top global companies across nine countries. Their success is a testament to the high-quality education and comprehensive global learning that we provide through our multi-city model. By living, studying, and interning in leading business cities such as Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, and Sydney, our graduates have developed the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in today’s global business landscape. The multi-city model of our program has equipped them with cross-cultural communication skills, the ability to work effectively in diverse teams, and a deep understanding of international business practices. We have no doubt that they will continue to make a significant impact in their respective industries and we are thrilled to have played a role in their success.”
“Being able to spend four years of my bachelor’s degree in four different cities – Mumbai, Dubai, Madrid (on an exchange partnership), and Sydney was very conducive to my personal development. The exposure to other cultures gave me the space to explore things I wouldn’t have otherwise – I ended up learning from legislators working with the EU during my exchange at IE, for example. SP Jain gave me a platform to start Girl Up Sydney, which culminated with me being invited to share my fundraising experience at the United Nations, and I’ll always be grateful to have had the opportunity to go beyond my comfort zone at each step. Working in management consulting requires a certain level of comfort with ambiguity & an appreciation for variety – both of which I developed as a result of the dynamic nature of my BBA degree.” shared Pooja Agrawal from the Class of 2022. On completing her BBA program last year, Pooja started working as a Graduate Consultant with Levant Consulting, Australia.
The BBA of SP Jain is a 4-year multi-city program that is accredited by Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students travel to Singapore/Mumbai for Year 1 of the program, Dubai for Year 2 and Sydney for Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree.
SP Jain launched the BBA program in 2010 and has since attracted students and faculty from around the world. The latest graduating class includes students from countries such as Bolivia, Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Spain, Mexico, Mauritius, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
As an international student, you may be able to continue to live and work in Australia temporarily, following the completion of your undergraduate degree at S P Jain. While graduating students can apply for a post-study work visa, it is not a guaranteed outcome of the program. For eligibility and more information, please visit: https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/
Hashtag: #SPJain
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN)
S P Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, S P Jain is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as