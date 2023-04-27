Undergrads from SP Jain’s Class of 2022 land international jobs

Students of this latest class secured job offers from Australia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, and the US.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 – Australian business school, SP Jain School of Global Management, which has campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Mumbai, announced today the successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students – Class of 2022.The graduating class has students securing job offers across nine countries: Australia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, and the USA. Australia emerged as the top international destination with 45% of the graduates who secured jobs opting to stay in Australia after the completion of their degree.Top recruiters this season include global companies such as Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Australian Marketing Institute, State Bank of India, ClickedOn, Dell Technologies, and British American Tobacco. The marketing, finance, sales and business development fields accounted for a majority of the overall offers. The average starting salaries for this latest class range from AUD 55,000 to AUD 65,000 per annum.Speaking of the success of the Class of 2022,at SP Jain said –” sharedfrom the Class of 2022. On completing her BBA program last year, Pooja started working as a Graduate Consultant with Levant Consulting, Australia.The BBA of SP Jain is a 4-year multi-city program that is accredited by Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students travel to Singapore/Mumbai for Year 1 of the program, Dubai for Year 2 and Sydney for Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree.SP Jain launched the BBA program in 2010 and has since attracted students and faculty from around the world. The latest graduating class includes students from countries such as Bolivia, Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Spain, Mexico, Mauritius, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.Hashtag: #SPJain

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN)

S P Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, S P Jain is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as