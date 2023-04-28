KLEVV Introduces The Latest CRAS V RGB And BOLT V DDR5 Gaming Memory

Published: April 28, 2023

Available Upto 8000MT/s Blazing Fast Speed

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil two new high performance DDR5 overclocking memory, the CRAS V RGB and the BOLT V.

