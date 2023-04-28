MADLY Celebrates One Year at Ann Siang Road Brand Experience Centre

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November

2020 – Chubb announced today the appointment

of Khue Dinh as the new Country President for Vietnam’s general

insurance business with immediate effect.

In her new role, Ms. Dinh will oversee the

operations and business development activities of Chubb’s key business lines in

Vietnam namely, Property & Casualty as well as Accident & Health

Insurance. She is also responsible for the management of regulatory

relationships, strategic partnerships and affinity relationships. She will

report to Glen Browne, Chubb’s Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and

Division President, Southeast Asia.

Ms. Dinh has two

decades of experiene in the insurance industry, having held various leadership positions with international

insurers and brokers. Prior

to joining Chubb, she was a Director with AXA

Insurance responsible for Health and Employee Benefits across both the company’s life and general

insurance businesses in Singapore.

On this new appointment, Mr. Browne said, “I’m pleased to welcome Ms.

Dinh to the Southeast Asian leadership team. She is a recognized leader with a

proven record of success in achieving results. Her significant breadth of

experience in the consumer insurance business in addition to the small,

mid-market commercial segment, will hold us in good stead as she steers the company to match the growth ambitions

we have for Vietnam.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property

and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories,

Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance,

personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life

insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess,

assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our

claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive

product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional

financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited

is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the

S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York,

London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

More information can be found

at www.chubb.com