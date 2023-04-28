MADLY Celebrates One Year at Ann Siang Road Brand Experience Centre

Published: April 28, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – Last night, Singapore’s number one bespoke jeweller, MADLY, celebrated one year at their Ann Siang Road flagship with an evening soiree. Hosted by Founder Maddy Barber and the rest of the MADLY team, the party gathered 130 of the brand’s top clients and friends, all of whom dazzled in their MADLY candy, to celebrate this milestone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.