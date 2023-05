Meyer Burger enters Australian market and exhibits at Smart Energy Expo in Sydney

THUN, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 1 May 2023 – Meyer Burger Technology AG is now offering its premium solar panels in Australia, a significant and growing market. The company will present its product portfolio “Made in Germany, designed in Switzerland” at the country’s largest solar trade show, the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition from May 3 to 5 in Sydney.BayWa r.e. will be Meyer Burger’s first distributor in Australia. “BayWa is well known in the Australian market as a supplier of German-made solar panels, and we believe Meyer Burger will fill an important gap in the Australian market,” said Durmus Yildiz, managing director of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems in Australia. “For us it is particularly important that Meyer Burger is adhering to sustainable manufacturing and sourcing practices, aiming to continuously reduce the carbon footprint of its high-performance modules.”The products available in Australia are Meyer Burger White, Meyer Burger Black and Meyer Burger Glass, all of which contain highly efficient heterojunction solar cells produced in the company’s own production facilities in Germany’s “Solar Valley”. Compared to conventional technologies, the solar panels feature higher energy yields over their expected lifetime of more than 30 years.“The Australian solar market, with its high demand for sustainable products manufactured to high social and ethical standards, offers an excellent opportunity for Meyer Burger,” says Brendan Kay, Head of Sales of Meyer Burger in Australia. “With our solar panels, the customer can harvest more solar energy from the rooftop – even at very high temperatures. This advantage is even larger with the glass-glass product, which, when installed appropriately, converts sun into electricity even on the back side with a bifacial efficiency of over 90 percent.”Meyer Burger’s Australian sales team will give a presentation at the trade show on May 4 at 9:30 a.m., detailing the product portfolio and patent-protected heterojunction/SmartWire technology and providing insights into the company.Hashtag: #MeyeBurger

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

Meyer Burger (