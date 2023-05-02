Gateway Arts Brings To The Stage Its Digital Blockbuster The Monster in the Mirror

A pop musical that shows us how to treat ourselves better
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – “Can someone tell me how to be? Can I be someone who isn’t me?” As The Monster in the Mirror‘s original song Pale Blue Horizon goes, these questions are still of paramount importance to youths today as they struggle to find a space and identity for themselves. Gateway Arts’ much-anticipated live staging of The Monster in the Mirrorthis May takes on these questions as a hilarious and heart-warming musical, which unravels the psychological journey of a teenage girl through the trials and tribulations of growing up in the modern world. Adapted from Gateway Arts’ highly successful 2021 musical digital production, it was previously seen by an audience of over 11,500 and received rave reviews from audiences and fellow artists alike.