Hebe Haven Yacht Club Open Day 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – Sailing, sail training, scenery, stalls, sustainability, scrummy snacks, Sailability and sea trips are all open to the public at Hebe Haven Yacht Club (HHYC) this Sunday. HHYC is pleased to announce its annual HHYC Open Day on Sunday 7 May 2023 at its picturesque location in Pak Sha Wan. This key annual event on HHYC’s calendar runs from 10 am to 5 pm on the day showcasing its work as part of the celebrations for the Club’s 60th Anniversary. Get out on the water and enjoy the freedom and have tons of fun ashore too. Welcoming people from all walks of life, this not-to-be-missed event is expected to unveil the joy of sailing and other water based activities for all, members and non-members alike.