NetApp Appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific

Industry veteran joins cloud data management leader to chart its next lap of growth in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has appointed IT industry veteran and senior business executive Andrew Sotiropoulosas Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).