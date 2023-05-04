Brands For Good Recognises Purpose-Driven Companies And The Power Of Passion And Possibilities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 September

2020 – Poker players who cross over to cryptocurrency trading are seeing

astounding success out of the gate — for example, a trading team comprised of

poker players and captained by poker star Mike McDonald placed in the top three

in the recently concluded World Series of Trading (WSOT). A total overlay prize

pool of $1.27 million in cryptocurrency was paid out to the winners of the

inaugural edition of the global crypto trading competition powered by Bybit, in which 135 teams and 12,368

participants joined from around the world.

Poker star McDonald (pictured center) commented, “A lot of poker players

are good at making financial decisions while limiting the role that emotion

plays — that would be one of the skills that transfers particularly well to

trading. There will be times when crypto prices will hit the roof or post

massive dips. Do you follow the herd or stick to your own strategy? Just like

in poker, the choice is yours. Jump tables or stick to yours and play the game

skillfully.”

Poker is a game that tends to reward

strategic thinking, mental endurance and emotional resilience — traits that

happen to work equally well for crypto trading. Practiced with discipline,

these traits can very well generate desirable results in both fields. Here

are some of the common traits of winning poker players and profitable crypto

traders:





Make +EV Decisions: Trading strategy deals

with risk/reward ratio, similar to how poker players make expected value

calculations for each hand when they consider whether to bet, check, call,

raise or fold.

imperturbable demeanor synonymous with poker players tends to help them during

volatility, when they are able to think and trade without giving in to

impulses.

crypto trading, you can’t play your cards randomly. You have to understand the

situation, process the chances of winning, and decide whether you want to fold

or play further. Read the charts like you would interpret the body language of

your opponent, and plan your next steps based on what is favorable to you.

player or crypto trader can go through a lean spell. Knowing how to manage the

money in your account is essential, to ensure that you always have funds

available to trade effectively.

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou noted, “If you’re

a beginner in crypto trading, the gurus will advise you to research thoroughly

about the types of crypto assets, not putting all your eggs in one basket, and

trading per your risk appetite and bankroll management needs. It’s similar to

how a beginner in poker would typically study the game: up skill, start with

low-level stakes and take calculated risks while devising strategies that suit

them best. Similarly, we have been putting a lot of our energy into educational

content where we show our clients how to properly manage risks and perform

technical analysis.”

The WSOT is a major global trading

competition powered by Bybit, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency

derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users. The global

event is open to traders worldwide where Bybit’s platform is available. The

ranking system of WSOT is based on the profit/loss ratio, regardless of trading

volume, thus paving a level playing field for all participants. The next

edition of WSOT is expected in 2021.

About Mike McDonald

Mike McDonald (born Sep 11, 1989) is a star poker player.

McDonald is the youngest person to win an event on the European Poker Tour

(EPT) and the youngest person to win an event on the Epic Poker League (EPL).

Mike is now involved with Betshares/PokerShares,

facilitating novelty bets on many niche products including WSOT. He has been

involved in Bitcoin since 2014.

About Bybit

Bybit is a

cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform established in March 2018. The

company is registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and provides online

trading services to individual retail clients as well as professional

derivatives traders.

For more

information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit’s social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.