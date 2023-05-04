Landmark Joins the Ranks of Singapore’s Top Regulated Payment Institutions with Latest Authorization from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 May 2023 – Landmark Commerce Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Landmark"), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the KVB Global Capital Group and has recently commenced its operations in Singapore after acquiring a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.Singapore enterprises now have access to Landmark's comprehensive set of worldwide payment solutions that comprise global account creation, domestic and international fund transfers with a variety of supported currencies at favorable exchange rates, including reliable remittance services backed by the strong financial service networks and backbones of the KVB Global Capital Group. Landmark offers individuals and businesses in Singapore the opportunity to open an account and access GCFX , an online foreign currency exchange platform that provides a secure and efficient solution for money transfers."We are thrilled to be part of a highly prosperous and developed nation that prioritizes innovation and technology," said Ms. Ning Sun, Chief Executive Director of Landmark. "Remittance services play a crucial role in supporting the diverse needs of businesses, individuals, and the broader economy in Singapore, from facilitating international trade and foreign investments to promoting regional connectivity and supporting the migrant worker population. We're excited to empower Singapore businesses to tackle the complexity of cross-border payments and enable their global growth through our expertise in international payment and settlement services. Our expansion into Singapore reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of businesses and individuals across borders and promoting global economic development."

About Landmark

Landmark Commerce Pte. Ltd. (Landmark) is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of the KVB Global Capital Group, backed by KVB’s 20 years of financial management experience. The group has established multiple licensed presences in Auckland New Zealand, Sydney and Melbourne Australia, Toronto Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taipei China. Landmark is focused on currency exchange, remittance, global payment and settlement services for Southeast Asia individuals and corporates. By providing 24-hours-a-day electronic trading service, we aim to bring our customers a truly globalized service network. For more information, please visit www.landmark-comm.sg .