SDMC Becomes an Affiliate Member of The Hong Kong 4As

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 May 2023 – SDMC, a leading full-scope digital marketing company in Hong Kong, proudly announces its affiliate membership with Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (The Hong Kong 4As). This membership recognizes SDMC’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and business ethics in the advertising industry.