technine and SDMC Jointly Establish AForai to promote Artificial Intelligence Technology and Explore AI Potential

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 May 2023 – technine and SDMC, two leading companies in the technology and digital marketing industries are proud to announce the formation of AForai, a new joint venture focused on promoting AI solutions development. This new business brings together the expertise and resources of two leading market leaders to drive cutting-edge AI development, reduce business operating costs and help businesses accelerate development in the post-pandemic era.Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT’s recent launch in the market, it has become a hot topic worldwide with a staggering user base of over 100 million in just two months. Its impact on the business industry has been profound, and has sparked a growing interest in artificial intelligence technology among the public. Companies are taking a proactive approach in exploring the potential of ChatGPT and other AI technologies. With the release of OpenAI API, businesses are leveraging the exceptional ability of NLP (Natural language processing tool).Ryan Ip, Chief Technology Officer of technine, stated, “The potential of AI is truly exciting, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. With the emergence of ChatGPT, the public can experience the enormous power of artificial Intelligence. AI tools can systematically assist businesses in long-term development. Our new joint venture, AForai aims to promote AI technology to the public and unleash the full potential of AI integration in businesses. AI adoption will significantly reduce businesses’ operating costs and maximize resource performance.”Chris Tam, co-founder of SDMC, said, “We truly believe that AI development is a blue ocean strategy for businesses. It is going to revolutionize operating models in many industries. As a market leader in digital marketing, we combine our expertise in technology and digital marketing into this new joint venture, we will help businesses stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. We are looking forward to exploring the possibilities for AI in business use and contributing to society.”AForai has already launched its first AI project, TechShiba, a cutting-edge media platform that offers comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in AI and adoptions across various industries, as well as breakthroughs, technologies and trends in the IT industry. TechShiba is available to download in App Store and Play, and a website version will be released soon.For further information, please contact info@aforai.aiHashtag: #AForai #AI #ArtificalIntellience #machinelearning #technology #innovative

About AForai

AForai is a joint venture operated by technine and SDMC, two prominent companies specializing in software R&D and digital agency services. It aims to promote the development of AI technology to the public. AForai strives to deliver adoption of AI technology and unleash the full potential of AI for the future of our society.



About technine

technine is a rapidly-growing software R&D house and systems integrator founded by experienced IT experts supported by a team of Hong Kong developers. It specializes in software R&D, systems integrations to help businesses develop suitable applications – from mobile apps, cloud-based systems, to leverage IoT & blockchain to increase operational efficiency & touch points with prospects.





About SDMC

SDMC is a leading digital agency that offers a full-scope digital marketing services to help businesses grow and succeed in the digital landscape. SDMC dissects Search Engine information and user behavior through the insight of “Big Data” from the digital market. Provides Goal-oriented, Tailor-made, Sustainable optimization of online marketing solutions to any business industry.



