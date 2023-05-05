BingX Takes Up Research for BRC-20 Coins Listing





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – BingX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce that it has initiated research on BRC-20 , an emerging token standard on blockchain.The recent popularity of the BRC-20 token standard of Bitcoin, particularly after the recent rise of the memecoin, has resulted in the creation of over 8,000 unique tokens using the BRC-20 standard, with the majority of them being memecoins like Ordinals ($ ORDI ) and Memetic ($MEME).

In comparison to the hundreds of thousands of ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum to only 8,000 BRC-20, the BingX research team is committed to conducting thorough analyses of various BRC20 projects. It is crucial that the research is carried out promptly to ensure that BingX traders have a strategic advantage while also providing them with a safe investing experience.





“Our team is excited to embark on this journey to research BRC20 token standard. Our goal is to provide our traders with access to the most innovative tokens in the market while ensuring their financial safety,” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX.









BingX is committed to identifying promising BTC NFT projects and forging partnerships with them, ensuring that top BRC20 coins are well-audited. Our mission is to equip our traders with the best tools and knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

Stay tuned for further updates from BingX as we continue to research and explore new ways to provide our traders with the best possible trading experience.