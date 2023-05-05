Generali Hong Kong celebrates the success of OneSky’s 25th anniversary gala with HK$5m raised
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Inspired by its purpose to enable people to shape a safer and more sustainable future, Generali Hong Kong is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations in all activities from its core business to the communities in which it operates. Recently, the company supported OneSky, its long-term NGO partner, by providing volunteer services for their first in-person fundraiser since 2019 to celebrate OneSky’s 25th anniversary. The event successfully raised more than HK$5 million.