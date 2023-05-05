Steinway Singapore’s Celine Goh Receives Total of 3 Awards at 2023 Asia Pacific Business Award

SINGAPORE – th April 2023.



Ms Wei Wei, President Steinway Asia Pacific. Mr Alexander C. Melchers, Managing Director C. Melchers GmbH & Co. Ms Celine Goh, General Manager Steinway Business under Melchers Group. Mr Benjamin Steiner, CEO Steinway & Sons.



With these latest wins, Ms Goh’s has clinched a total of fourteen awards since the Steinway Asia Pacific Business Award Ceremony was launched. In 2016, Ms Goh clinched the Best Marketing Award, followed by Best Overall Performance in 2017, Top Boston & Essex Private Sales Award in 2018, Best Overall Steinway Spirio Performance Award in 2019 and in 2021, and Most Improved Institutional Award (Philippines) in 2020, and the Best Overall Performance Award for four years in a row, from 2019 to 2022.



Ms Celine Goh giving her thank-you speech

Steinway Asia Pacific Business Excellence Awards Ceremony is an annual event that recognizes the efforts of exceptional employees in the face of the ever-evolving piano-retail industry. The Best Overall Performance Award serves as a means of acknowledging and celebrating the top-performing companies and their executives in the piano retail industry.



Makers of pianos of the utmost quality, Steinway pianos are highly sought after for their impeccable craftsmanship, finest finishes, unsurpassed sound quality, invaluable contributions to the music industry and the use of its Spirio technology, a high-definition system that allows Steinway pianos to record and playback performances with unparalleled accuracy.



Ms Goh’s continued success in receiving this award year after year is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership, demonstrating her unrelenting commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.



“I am honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said Ms. Goh, “It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of my team and our commitment to excellence in all that we do.”



More significantly, Steinway’s exceptional performance in 2022 affirms the undeniable importance of music and the piano and the role they play in childhood development, as more and more parents invest in a Steinway.

It also underscores the brand's belief in giving back to the community through meaningful and engaging endeavours, such as the Steinway Piano Marathon and Childaid, just two of many initiatives that Steinway had spearheaded and participated in."At Steinway, we recognise the importance music plays in inspiring and uplifting people," said Ms Goh, "and we are tremendously grateful to be able to positively impact the lives of the underprivileged and children.""We are thrilled to see Celine's continued success," said Benjamin Steiner, CEO of Steinway & Sons. "Her leadership has played a critical role in Steinway's outstanding achievements in Singapore and the Philippines, and we are immensely proud to have her on our team."