Top experts share insights at Wealth Management Expo 2023 presented by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and organized by Metro Finance FM 104

Published: May 7, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 May 2023 – The Wealth Management Expo 2023 presented by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and organized by Metro Finance FM 104 was successfully staged on 6 May at the JW Marriott in Hong Kong. Themed “Forecasting Economic and Trade Trends, Embracing Wealth Opportunities.”, a number of top-tier financial and economic experts, as well as political and business celebrities, provided the high-end customers and investment professionals with a comprehensive analysis and advice to assist them in capturing opportunities and managing wealth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.