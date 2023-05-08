Melco Style to Kick Off 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series this June

Tickets for the Jade Dragon x Yong Fu and Pearl Dragon x Xizhou Hall events to go on sale starting May 17
MACAU – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced today the highly-anticipated reactivation of its mega cross-regional gastronomic series with the 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants this summer. This unprecedented partnership will showcase a total of 10 four-hands dinners between Melco’s signature restaurants and some of the most sought-after 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants to be held in City of Dreams, Studio City or Altira Macau starting in June and running throughout 2024. The first two crossover collaborations: Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Yong Fu from Shanghai, and also Pearl Dragon from Studio City and Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou, will take place respectively on June 23-24 and July 15-16. Tickets will go on sale starting May 17 (Wednesday) with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.