Melco Style to Kick Off 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series this June

Tickets for the Jade Dragon x Yong Fu and Pearl Dragon x Xizhou Hall events to go on sale starting May 17

MACAU – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced today the highly-anticipated reactivation of its mega cross-regional gastronomic series with the 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants this summer. This unprecedented partnership will showcase a total of 10 four-hands dinners between Melco’s signature restaurants and some of the most sought-after 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants to be held in City of Dreams, Studio City or Altira Macau starting in June and running throughout 2024. The first two crossover collaborations:and, and alsoand, will take place respectively on June 23-24 and July 15-16. Tickets will go on sale starting May 17 (Wednesday) with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.