Miramar Group Presents the First-Ever Gourmet Month Discover Hong Kong’s Best Culinary Delights

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 24 September 2020 – Organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Taiwan International Water Week (TIWW 2020) and Circular Economy (CE Taiwan 2020) start their physical exhibition on September 24 in Taipei. Although impacted by the COVID-19, this joint trade show is widely supported by all walks of life, as shown by the participation of a number of indicator units from the industries, the governments, the academia, and the research institutes, such as the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), GSD Technologies, FineTek, Advantech, JU-TIAN Cleantech, and SHUI‑MU International. As this joint trade show is expected to create the most business opportunities and a new green-gold value in the post-COVID-19 era, it is considered this year’s most important professional industry exhibition for water resources and circular economy.

As the pandemic has been accelerating the digital transformation of global industries, TAITRA, as the organizer of the trade show, has also actively launched a number of digital services to help companies expand their global trade business opportunities. For instance, the “Water Week Middle East Business Opportunity Day”, which is the first to debut, connects exhibitors and Middle East buyers by the use of cloud video conferencing services. Meanwhile, the online and offline activities during this period include the online exhibition halls, the one-on-one purchasing video conferences, the global government procurement meetings, the W Stage popular product launches, and the “TIWW X CE Taiwan ON AIR” live show. The last one is considered this year’s most watched new project, as it enables those buyers who cannot visit the exhibition venues in person to view the show as if they are on the scene. The video will be aired at the Taiwan Trade Shows Digital Channel (TTS D’Channel) at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on September 25. So, stay tuned and remember to watch.

In response to the Taiwan government’s active promotion of forward-looking plans for the construction of water environment, TIWW takes the sustainable use of water resources as the main theme, under which data analysis, cloud control and other smart water technologies are utilized and various kinds of pumps, water quality monitors and waste and sewage treatment solutions (all of which are energy-saving, power-saving, and environment-friendly) are exhibited. At the same time, under the”5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan,”the industries will transform themselves from a linear economy of “mining, manufacturing, use, and disposal” to a circular economy with sustainable resources. As such, CE Taiwan wishes to guide enterprises to achieve sustainable development through the ESG (Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance) and 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) strategies, so that they can not only present the cross-industry application of circular economy, the innovative business model, and the technological products featuring green energy and environmental protection, but also combine the two hot topics in the green industry to showcase the trend of generations of energy intelligence, energy saving, and innovation.

“Taiwan International Water Week and Circular Economy Taiwan 2020 ” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (the closing time on the last day being 5:00 p.m.) at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 during the period between September 24 (Thu.) and 26 (Sat.). For more information, please visit www.taiwanintlwaterweek.com.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.