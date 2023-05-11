Infobip announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing integration to support marketing communications

Published: May 11, 2023

Native SMS integration enhances Infobip’s collaboration with Microsoft following its deployment on Microsoft Azure

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has enhanced its collaboration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing to help businesses meet customers on their preferred channels and boost return on investment from marketing campaigns. Microsoft has integrated Infobip’s SMS channels into its marketing platform, enabling Dynamics 365 users to send and receive text messages for real-time marketing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.