Prince Foundation Empowering Cambodian Students through Kite-making and Culture at SkyFest 2023
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group recently provided an opportunity for 2,000 university students, high school and children from Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province to attend the SkyFest event, organized by Bay of Lights. The event aimed to promote Khmer culture and empower Cambodian youths for team building and learn cultural traditions.