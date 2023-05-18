LEGOLAND® School Challenge 2023 Opens to ASEAN Countries, Calls for Students to Build Cities of The Future

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 23 July

2020 – Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone

brand designed for the young generations, and Infinix NOTE 7 which is a newest smartphone model targeting

the mid-to-high end market segment, comes in with a 6.95″HD Infinity-O display, the biggest Infinity-O display ever from

Infinix; MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, ideal for elite

mobile gamers; a 48MP Quad AI Camera, boasting the highest pixel count in its price range;

industry leading 18w super charge 3.0, and XOS 6.0 operating system based on the

latest Android™ 10 system, elevating global users’ smartphone experience to a whole new

level. Launching the NOTE 7 is a key milestone for Infinix’s

NOTE series, bringing

powerful, innovative and exciting enhancements to consumers by fulfilling a

broad range of daily use scenarios from: non-stop picture taking, work, social,

to gaming, movies, entertainment and more. The new NOTE 7 comes in

3 mesmerizing color designs such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia

Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective glass.

The

new Infinix NOTE 7 phone model has generated many positive with consumers that

appreciate the many features of the phone at affordable price.

“We are very proud to launch NOTE 7 to global

markets. NOTE 7 carries forward the DNA of Infinix by offering the most premium

smartphone experience and powerful features through stylish designs, trendy

technologies, and high-quality hardware to software experience. NOTE 7 is the

device that combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep

insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced

experience for all types of content consumption and user scenarios. We are

confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the NOTE 7 when

exploring and perusing unlimited new wonders with cutting-edge technology in

the newest yet most price-friendly NOTE 7 in its price segment.” said Benjamin

Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile.

Fantastic Large Screen & Strong CPU to Seamlessly Bridge

Work and Daily Life

Smart phones have become an indispensable tool in people’s daily work and

private life. A smartphone that allows people to switch between

diversified needs and scenarios everyday is ideal for modern consumers.

Packed with a

6.95” HD + Infinity-O display and MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded tool that

seamlessly bridges daily work and play.

For those who want to be efficient during working

hours, its high-definition Infinity-O display and strong CPU performance can

offer a fantastic viewing experience and smooth multitasking capabilities for

whenever users are video calling with business partners, checking emails,

taking notes or browsing web pages for quick research.

For those who want fun and style during their leisure hours, NOTE 7 users

can indulge and experience epic entertainment moments all from the palm of

their hands; with awe-inspiring cinematic viewing effects, an incredible gaming

experience, and smoother multimedia engagements made possible by the super

large screen and a powerful CPU that optimizes performance. Especially, NOTE 7

with MediaTek Helio G70 makes it an ideal choice for game lovers to enjoy

guaranteed nonstop gaming, faster response time and ultra-smooth gaming

experience.

Caption: NOTE 7 6.95” HD +

Infinity-O display

Superior Camera

Experience that Let Users Shoot Like A Pro

NOTE 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photography under a diverse

range of scenery conditions and different layout modes. No matter whether it is a beautiful

sunset, a backlight street view, a selfie or even highlights from a night out,

the camera is able to capture it all– with crystal clear clarity and lifelike

beauty.

Shooting

videos in low-light has never been this easy with NOTE 7’s outstanding

low-light performance. With a 1080P low-light video camera recording at 30fps, pixel 2.8μm,

it will be able to capture each detail and color even in the dark without

the flash. The unique 1080P low-light video camera allows NOTE 7 stand out among other mobile products within its target market segment. Meanwhile, powered by advanced AIS (AI Image Stabilization), users can also capture

incredible blur-free, handheld shots even in low-light conditions using Night

Mode.

NOTE 7 can accurately sense

movement and stability as well as the amplitude and eliminate it, creating

super steady action shots; this enables users to effortlessly take high motion

videos without the blur and shakiness, instantly immortalizing otherwise

fleeting moments of fun. Furthermore, a 16MP front camera means that every

selfie user take can be stunning, turning a selfie into a self-portrait in just

one second.

Caption：NOTE 7 48MP Quad Camera

Powerful Performance to Unlock an Enjoyable and Ultra-smooth

User Experience

Smartphone’s sound quality is an important part of the device. The NOTE 7

packs a powerful punch with its dual stereo speakers featuring DTS and audio

optimization to produce crisper, louder and more balanced sounds regardless of

content format (movies, games, music and more), providing the same great sound

effects and experience with or without headphones for users.

The NOTE 7 houses a longer

lasting 5,000mAh battery and powerful fast-charging technology, reaching 18W

charging speeds that gives users’ worry-free full-day guarantee of their day

and night life on the move. It is also faster and more intuitive with a

side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone with a tap in an

instant, upgrading the fluidity of the smart phone connection experience.

Equipped with the latest operating

system of XOS 6.0 built upon Android™ 10 system, NOTE 7 also introduces a whole

new user interface, with snappier performance and exciting new features. Users

can customize their phones to suit their own tastes with the latest features,

such as Dark Theme and Android 10 Gesture Navigation.

Availability

NOTE 7 have been launched globally

in April in African markets. In Kenya market, the product is available on

Infinix Jumia Flagship: https://www.jumia.co.ke/mlp-infinix-official-store/ and Infinix Ecommerce Brand Site: https://ke.xpark.com/.

For more Information about NOTE 7,

please visit

https://www.infinixmobility.com/ke/smartphone/note-7/

Specifications

of the NOTE 7:

NOTE 7 NOTE

7 Lite Network: 4G/3G/2G 4G/3G/2G OS Version: Android™ 10 Android™ 10 Processor: G70 MT6762

2.0GHz octa-core Display: 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O Battery: 5000mAh 5000mAh Selfie camera: 16MP FF with display flash light 8MP with flashlight Rear camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP+ Low light Video Camera with Quad Flash-Light (6GB + 128GB) 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens (4GB + 64GB/4GB + 128GB) 48MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens AF with Quad Flash-Light Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM / 4GB RAM+128GB ROM / 6GB RAM+128GB ROM 4GB RAM+64GB ROM / 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM Colors: Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue Forest Green, Violet, Space Grey

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and

targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven

smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence,

Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world

who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most

cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend

and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines — ZERO,

NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies

and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30

countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East,

Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit:

http://www.infinixmobility.com/