Xapo Bank Expands its Stablecoin Payment Rails, Becoming The First Licensed Bank To Enable Both USDC and USDT Deposits and Withdrawals

Xapo Bank highlights a strong appetite since enabling USDC deposits in November, receiving $48 Million in USDC deposits and enabling $4.5M in USDC withdrawals since the function went live in March*

Editor’s Notes

* Data collated w/c 25th April

** As of 9th May

*** Comparing the 45 days before the USDC launch and 45 days after the launch