AGenius – An Investor Portal Achieves New Milestone with Over 200 Private Funds user and introduce a new E-KYC feature
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – AGenius, the leading AI-powered investor portal, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching over 200 private funds on its platform. The portal acts as an information hub to connect fund managers, investors, fund administrators, and all related parties, enabling them to manage the fund onboarding process, KYC and investment funds effectively and efficiently.