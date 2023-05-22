Empowering Clients in ESG Compliance: Crowe Singapore, Donaldson & Burkinshaw and NUS Centre for Governance and Sustainability Forge New Partnership

The MOU signing ceremony took place on Friday, 19 May 2023 at Donaldson & Burkinshaw’s office. (From second left) Professor Lawrence Loh, Director of the National University of Singapore Centre for Governance and Sustainability, Mr. Linus Ng Siew Hong, Partner at Donaldson & Burkinshaw and Mr. Chia Shu Siang, Head of Sustainability & Climate Change at Crowe Singapore signed the MOU. Ms. Gooi Chi Duan, Partner at Donaldson & Burkinshaw (left) and Mr. Alfred Cheong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Crowe Singapore (right) witnessed the signing ceremony.



